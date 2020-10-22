Jason Holder took three crucial wickets in his four-over spell at an economy of 8.20, helping Sunrisers Hyderabad restrict Rajasthan Royals to just 154 in a must-win match.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: A disciplined bowling display led by Jason Holder restricted Rajasthan Rajasthan Royals to 154 for six against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the game 40 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Reacting to his performance in the mid-innings break, Holder said that he tried not to be too predictable in a wicket that was assisting the bowlers.

“Just tried to think a little ahead of the batters. upfront, it’s difficult in the powerplay at times. I tried not to be too predictable. It was an opportunity to get wickets in the back end when the guys are going hard at you. I try to think as a batter. It’s hard in these grounds with the way these guys are playing these days,” Holder said.

“I think it is a par total, something we can chase. I think it’s slow, got better as it went on. There’s a bit of dew starting to form, maybe will be a bit difficult in the second half of the bowlers trying to grip the ball. With the dew factor now, I think it’s something we can definitely chase,” Archer added.

Chasing a modest total of 155, Hyderabad got off to a poor start, losing openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow in the first three overs. Pandey capitalised on the remaining overs of the powerplay and found an able partner in the form of Vijay Shankar. The two built up an unbeaten partnership of 140 that sailed the team through the total with eight wickets to spare. The David Warner-men are alive in the race to the playoffs with these much-needed two points.

