New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rajasthan Royals’ middle-order batsmen Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag  took the Twitter by storm with their unbeaten 85-run stand that guided the team to a five wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 26 of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sunday. 

Rajasthan Royals were five down for just 78 in a modest chase of 159 when Tewatia came to bat. The two youngsters struggled to score runs initially and the dearth of boundaries kept the asking rate soaring. However, both changed gears after 15th over of the match and put up the second highest unbeaten sixth wickets stand in a successful run chase in the IPL history. 

With both Tewatia and Parag in the middle, Rajasthan needed eight runs off the final over. The two collected six runs off the first four balls and then Parag ended the game by hammering a six on the fifth delivery. 

Here are some interesting reactions from the match:

Tewatia had played a defining knock against Kings XI Punjab earlier in the tournament that had guided his team to the highest run-chase in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja