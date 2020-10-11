IPL 2020, RR vs SRH: Rajasthan Royals on Sunday defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets to register their 3rd win in the tournament.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Rahul Tewatia once again emerged as the star for Rajasthan Royals as he helped his side chase 159 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium in the game 26th of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Chasing a modest 159, Tewatia, along with Riyan Parag, helped Rajasthan Royals register their third win in IPL 2020. With this win, Rajasthan Royals have moved to sixth spot on the points table.

Earlier in the day, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss and opted to bat first on a slowish wicket. Though, Sunrisers Hyderabad didn't get the desired start as they lost their explosive opener, Jonny Bairstow, for just 16 runs. However, David Warner (48 off 38 balls) and Manish Pandey (54 off 44 balls) steadied the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Later in the slog overs of the game, Kane Williamson's fiery 22 off 12 balls helped Sunrisers Hyderabad reach 158 for the loss of 4 wickets in their 20 overs.

Later, in a surprise move, Ben Stokes, who was playing first IPL 2020 game, came out to open the innings for Rajasthan Royals. The move, however, didn't work as Stokes lost his wicket after scoring just 5 runs. Rajasthan Royals kept losing wickets at regular interval and at one point it looked like Sunrisers Hyderabad will win confortably.

However, Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag had other ideas and the two formed a partnership to help their side win their third game. The two, initially, were struggling to score runs but things started changing after te 15th over of the game as Tewatia and Parag started hammering Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers. The two ensured that Rajasthan Royals win the match and grab two points. Interestingly, Tewatia and Parag's partnership was also the second highest unbeaten 6th wicket stands in successful run chases in IPL history.

Following the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner said that they played 'some good cricket' but "couldn't cross the line", noting that there were "a lot of positives from this game".

"As these wickets get tired out we need to plan how to approach the first six overs and through the middle and then obviously assess with our bowling. We got some power in the middle-order and we thought Vijay with the big boundaries here would offer us something with the ball and obviously he's an established cricket player as well," he said.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 158 for four in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 54, David Warner 48; Jofra Archer 1/25)

Rajasthan Royals: 163 for five in 19.5 overs (Rahul Tewatia 45 not out, Riyan Parag 42 not out; Rashid Khan 2/25)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma