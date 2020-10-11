Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other 11 times in the IPL so far and the latter leads head-to-head 6-5.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals will hope to break its losing streak when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 26 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Hyderabad has endured a mixed bag of results in the tournament and will be eying a spot in the top four with a win today.

It remains to be seen whether Ben Stokes will play for Rajasthan today. Having completed his mandatory quarantine, Stokes is available for selection but skipper Steve Smith remains non-committal about his place in the playing XI since he is out of practice. Rajasthan’s middle order has been exposed in the past few matches and Stokes’ presence may get the team back to winning ways.

Head-to-head stats

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other 11 times in the IPL so far and the latter leads head-to-head 6-5. The team also holds an advantage over Rajasthan in the recent past, having had won four of the last five contests.

Pitch report:

Of the eight matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the team batting first have managed to defend the total on seven occasions. The venue has not proved to be the best of the pitches to bat on. This will be the first afternoon match of the season in Dubai.

Weather forecast

The temperature will reach 35 degrees in Dubai at the time of the toss. The humidity will be 40 per cent and there is no prediction of rain what so ever.

Dream 11:

Jonny Bairstow (Wk), David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Ben stokes, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Shreyas Gopal

Probable Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha (Wk), Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, T Natarajan, Abdul Samad, Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (Wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Aniruddha Joshi, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi

Posted By: Lakshay Raja