New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: A fiery knock of 83 off 47 balls guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in game 40 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Chasing a modest total of 155, Hyderabad got off to a poor start, losing openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow in the first three overs.

Pandey capitalised on the remaining overs of the powerplay and found an able partner in the form of Vijay Shankar. The two built up an unbeaten partnership of 140 that sailed the team through the total with eight wickets to spare. The David Warner-men are alive in the race to the playoffs with these much-needed two points.

“I think the way we started was fantastic. We were able to bring it back after the powerplay. It’s been a complete game, we have been asking for. Good to see two guys getting the reward for their hard work,” Warner said after the match.

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals lost its opener Robin Uthappa early. Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes tried to steady the innings but Holder broke the partnership after being hit for a six. Wickets continued to tumble for Rajasthan after the 15 over and they were reduced to 154 at the end of 20 overs. Reacting to his performance in the mid-innings break, Holder said that he tried not to be too predictable in a wicket that was assisting the bowlers.

“Just tried to think a little ahead of the batters. upfront, it’s difficult in the powerplay at times. I tried not to be too predictable. It was an opportunity to get wickets in the back end when the guys are going hard at you. I try to think as a batter. It’s hard in these grounds with the way these guys are playing these days,” Holder said.

Manish Pandey was awarded the Man of the Match for his defining 83-run knock. With the win, Hyderabad have moved to the fifth spot in the points table, and will still need to win all their matches from here to qualify for the playoffs. Rajasthan, on the other hand, have moved to the seventh spot -- above only Chennai Super Kings -- and are virtually out of the play offs race.

