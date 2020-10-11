Ben Stokes had completed his quarantine requirements on Saturday and was available for selection for match against Sunrisers Hyderabad

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rajasthan Royals’ star all-rounder Ben Stokes made his debut in the Indian Premier League 2020 during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Stokes had completed his quarantine requirements and was available for selection for today’s match, however, skipper Steve Smith had remained non -committal about his presence in Rajasthan’s playing XI against Hyderabad.

Stokes had been in New Zealand with his family ever since his father was diagnosed with brain cancer in Summer. He had left the England team during the test series against Pakistan last month and few media reports had suggested he may be pulling out of the IPL 2020 to be with his family to attend to his ailing father.

Rajasthan Royals have had a poor outing in the IPL so far. They won their first game comfortably, chased down record 224 against Kings XI Punjab but since then have lost all their matches in the tournament. The team is placed seventh in the points table with just four points in six matches.

Rajasthan's middle order has been exposed in the last few matches and Stokes' return will be a big boost for the team.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals will be fielding first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 26 of the Indian Premier League. Here are the playing XI of both the teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (w), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith (c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron

