New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli became the first player to score 5500 runs in the Indian Premier League while on his way to score half-century during match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

Kohli’s unbeaten 72 off 53 balls guided his team to a comfortable eight wicket win against Rajasthan. He hit seven fours and two sixes in his innings.

With 5502 runs in 181 matches at an average at an average of 37.68 Kohli is the highest run scorer in the Indian Premier League. Kohli is followed by Suresh Raina with 5368 runs in 193 matches at an average of over 33. Earlier this week, Mumbai Indians skipper Suresh Raina had become the third player to score 5000 runs in the IPL.

Kohli has scored five centuries in the IPL -- one less than Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle -- and hit 192 sixes.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja