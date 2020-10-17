New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Fans and cricket fraternity alike praised Royal Challengers Bangalore's batsman AB de Villiers' fiery knock of 55 off just 22 that guided his team to a seven wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in game 23 of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Saturday. 

Chasing a target of 178, Bangalore lost its top order, including skipper Virat Kohli in the 14th over of the match for just 102. De Villiers started off slow but accelerated the innings in the final four overs, hitting six sixes and one four to take his team to the total with two balls to spare. 

Here are some reactions on Twitter:

 

The talking point of the match was Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Steve Smith’s decision to let Jaydev Unadkat bowl the second last over of the match, instead of team’s star bowler Jofra Archer. De Villiers hit Unadkat for three sixes in the first three balls, dragging his team out of the losing position.  

 

Posted By: Lakshay Raja