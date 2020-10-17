New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Fans and cricket fraternity alike praised Royal Challengers Bangalore's batsman AB de Villiers' fiery knock of 55 off just 22 that guided his team to a seven wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in game 23 of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 178, Bangalore lost its top order, including skipper Virat Kohli in the 14th over of the match for just 102. De Villiers started off slow but accelerated the innings in the final four overs, hitting six sixes and one four to take his team to the total with two balls to spare.

Here are some reactions on Twitter:

AB De Villiers - once a genius, always a genius. What a wonderful chase. IPL logo shot by him, no wonder the logo is like his pose. #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/OdE4Gw9ZtG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 17, 2020

Cummings ✅️

Bumrah ✅️

Archer ✅️

Boult ✅️

Rabada only left.. !💥

.

Abraham Benjamin Devilliers !💚🤩 pic.twitter.com/6bZhTQUa8I — Jᴏɴɴɪᴇ ᴡᴀʟᴋᴇR 🛃 (@ItzJonnieWalker) October 17, 2020

There is an aura around @ABdeVilliers17 and I suspect the bowlers are fearful rather than optimistic when he is on fire https://t.co/mlWmm7ZlkM — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 17, 2020

The talking point of the match was Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Steve Smith’s decision to let Jaydev Unadkat bowl the second last over of the match, instead of team’s star bowler Jofra Archer. De Villiers hit Unadkat for three sixes in the first three balls, dragging his team out of the losing position.

With 34 needed off 12, Jofra Archer had to bowl the 19th over. That cost RR the match. Many decisions have been baffling: not opening with Uthappa earlier, sending Buttler at 5 today. Not bowling Archer the 15th over v DC at Sharjah. Little things matter so much in the end — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 17, 2020

Posted By: Lakshay Raja