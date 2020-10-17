Rajasthan Royals' top order has failed to perform consistently in the tournament and the team sits at the seventh spot in the points table, with just three wins in eight matches.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Batting woes continued unabated for Rajasthan Royals as they tried their fifth opening combination in the Indian Premier League 2020 in match against Royals Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Jos Buttler was sent down the order and the team went ahead with the opening combination of Ben Stokes and Robin Uthappa.

The swap briefly seemed to work as the team did not lose wicket in the first three overs for the first time in the nine matches. The partnership ended when Stokes was dismissed in the sixth over for 15 by Chris Morris.

So now Buttler goes down the order! There is a new pair everyday. Maybe they want to use Buttler in the role he plays in odi cricket; as a powerful finisher. Can't help thinking Buttler and Stokes can swap positions.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 17, 2020

Rajasthan's top order has failed to perform consistently in the tournament and the team sits at the seventh spot in the points table, with just three wins in eight matches.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja