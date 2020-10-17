Royal Challengers Bangalore are placed third at the points table and will start as favourites against Rajasthan Royals in game 33.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals will look to settle scores with Royal Challengers Bangalore in their return leg clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday afternoon (IST). Bangalore’s campaign was beset by an eight-wicket defeat against Kings XI Punjab earlier this week and the team will be hoping to get back to the winnings ways tomorrow.

Virat Kohli men are placed third at the points table and will start as favourites against Rajasthan Royals in game 33. Royals are yet to find a permanent line up owing to the struggling middle order and the return of Ben Stokes to the side has not changed things much.

Rajasthan has already used as many as four different opening pairs in eight matches so far — more than any other team. Furthermore, none of their opening partnerships have lasted beyond the first three overs of the innings.

Head to Head Stats:

The two teams have played 22 games against each other and Rajasthan leads the head to head contest 10-9. However, Bangalore had crushed Rajasthan by eight wickets when the two teams had last met in IPL 2020. Rajasthan holds an advantages in recent encounters, with three wins in the last five matches.

Who will win the match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore will start as favourites tomorrow and will likely win the match. A lot will depends on how Rajasthan’s top order performs tomorrow, and whether the team go ahead with Buttler-Stokes combination again.

Predicted playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (Wk), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkl, Virat Kohli (C), Ab de Villiers (Wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sunday, Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa

Posted By: Lakshay Raja