New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian Cricketer Virender Sehwag had nothing but praise for Rajasthan Royals’ all rounder Rahul Tewatia after he took a stunning catch near the boundary line to send back Royal Challengers Bangalore Skipper Virat Kohli at a crucial moment of the IPL match.

Tewatia is in great form with both bat and ball and has grabbed some good catches in the tournament so far. Taking to Twitter, Sehwag, who is known for his quirky remarks, said that Tewatia can even make coronavirus vaccine if given a chance, seeing the kind of time he is enjoying.

Tewatia kuchh bhi kar sakte hain.

Agar Covid vaccine banane ka ek mauka mil gaya, toh jaisa unka time chal raha hai , lagta hai bana denge. What a season for him. #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/WYY5mojrKC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 17, 2020

Tewatia's catch at the boundary line sent back well-settled Virat Kohli for 43 and put the pressure back on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the run chase.

