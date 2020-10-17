Robin Uthappa played a blistering knock of 41 in just 22 balls as an opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Netizens could not hide their emotions as Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa returned to the form with a blistering knock of 41 in just 22 balls as an opener in the Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

Rajasthan tried their fifth opening combination in the tournament by sending Buttler down the order and promoting Uthappa instead. The latter did not disappoint and scored 41, before being dismissed by Deepak Chahal in the eighth over of the match. The innings included seven fours and a six.

This was the first time in the tournament that Rajasthan did not lose their opening partnership within the first three overs. Uthappa’s knock helped the team put up a decent total of 177 on the scoreboard.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

#Uthappa back where he belongs. Opening the innings. Don't know if the move will pay off or not but a good move. #RR #HallaBol #RRvsRCB — Vidit (@Mr_Vidit) October 17, 2020

Finally @rajasthanroyals did some good ! take #uthappa at opening position but still there are worries why @benstokes38 not finishing ? why opening !!!! Some position need to swap ... ! maybe they are looking for left/right combo ! #RRvsRCB — Dhwanit trivedi (@Dhwanittrivedi) October 17, 2020

Soo good to see uthappa with his shots.. such an elegant batsman.#IPL2020 #RCBvsRR #Uthappa — H Siddharth (@HSiddharth2) October 17, 2020

Posted By: Lakshay Raja