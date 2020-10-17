New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Netizens could not hide their emotions as Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa returned to the form with a blistering knock of 41 in just 22 balls as an opener in the Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday. 

Rajasthan tried their fifth opening combination in the tournament by sending Buttler down the order and promoting Uthappa instead. The latter did not disappoint and scored 41, before being dismissed by Deepak Chahal in the eighth over of the match. The innings included seven fours and a six.   

This was the first time in the tournament that Rajasthan did not lose their opening partnership within the first three overs. Uthappa’s knock helped the team put up a decent total of 177 on the scoreboard.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja