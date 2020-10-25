New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rajasthan Royals’ top-order batsmen Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson played blistering knocks of 107 and 54 respectively on Sunday in Abu Dhabi to guide their team to an eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians and keep their hopes to qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2020 alive.

Chasing a massive total of 196 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Rajasthan got off to a poor start, losing opener Robin Uthappa and skipper Steve Smith in the powerplay. Stokes held the fort for the team after early dismissals and was well assisted by Sanju Samson at the other end. The two made a mockery of the mighty Mumbai Indians' bowling and sailed the team through the total with eight wickets and ten balls to spare.

Stokes scored 107 in 60 balls, hitting three sixes (his first three in IPL 2020) and 14 fours, while Samson contributed with 54 off 31 balls and cleared the boundary rope three times. Purple Cap contenders Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult remained wicketless and conceded 40 and 38 runs respectively in their spells of four overs each.

“I kept on believing in myself. When you play 14 games, you’ll have to go through ups and downs,” Samson said after the match. “I worked a bit on my game play. In bigger grounds, on different wickets, you need to take more time, play more cricketing sets, that was the difference I did today.”

Opting to bat first, Mumbai Indians lost its opener Quinton de Kock in the first over of the innings. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav rebuilt for Mumbai, but a brilliant catch by Jofra Archer at the third man broke the partnership in the tenth over. The team struggled in the middle overs and it looked that they would be contented with 170, but a blistering knock of 60 off just 21 balls powered the team to 195, which then proved to be insufficient on such a pitch.

“Hardik brought us straight back in the game with that knock at the halfway stage,” Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard said after the match. “We could have got a couple of wickets more, but the wicket ended up becoming a little better. Their spinners got some help from the pitch, but our spinners couldn’t go that. At the end of the day, someone wins, someone loses. We just have to come out and play good cricket.”

