New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rajasthan Royals opener Ben Stokes hit his first six in the Indian Premier League 2020 while on his way to the half-century against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Facing Rahul Chahar in the seventh over, Stokes got down on one leg and hit a mighty slow sweep to send the ball into deep-mid wicket, thus hitting his first six after a whooping 123 deliveries.

Stokes returned to form with a blistering knock of 107 that guided his team to an eight-wicket win over Mumbai. He was well assisted at the other end by Sanju Samson, who played a sensible knock of 54. The two made a mockery of the mighty Mumbai Indians' bowling and sailed the team through the total with ten balls to spare.

Stokes, who had missed the initial games for Rajasthan Royals, didn't have a good start in the IPL 2020. However, RR skipper Steve Smith showed faith in him and despite experts raising questions on Stokes' opening capabilities, he asked the all-rounder to start the innings. Notably, the all-rounder had recorded scores of 5, 41, 15, 19 and 30 as an opener before this match.

Stokes scored 107 in 60 balls, hitting three sixes (his first three in IPL 2020) and 14 fours, while Samson contributed with 54 off 31 balls and cleared the boundary rope three times. Purple Cap contenders Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult remained wicketless and conceded 40 and 38 runs respectively in their spells of four overs each.

“I would have preferred to get this form two or three games before when we weren’t relying on other results to get us through to the qualifiers. It’s always nice to get back to form. We needed a result from today, so, it’s a good victory,” Stokes said after the match.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja