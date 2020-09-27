New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab will take on Rajasthan Royals in game 9 of the Indian Premier League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The two sides have played some good cricket in the innitial games and will be looking to maintain their winning momentum.

The Rajasthan-based franchise will be boosted by the return of their opener Jos Buttler. On the other hand, it remains to be seen whether Kings XI Punjab will include Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle in the playing XI today finally. Ahead of the match, let's look at the pitch and weather report, along with the probable playing XI of both sides.

Pitch Report

The Pitch is expected to be flat and will give little help to the bowlers. The first match played at the venue between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals had witnessed a total of 33 sixes and nearly 400 runs. The game 9 of the IPL 2020 may turn out to be high-scoring.

Weather Report

The temperature at Sharjah at the time of the toss is expected to be around 36 degrees celsius and will go down by a couple of degrees as the match progresses, according to Accuweather. The humidity will be around 31 per cent and there is no prediction of rain what so ever.

Probable Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C) (Wk), Chris Gayle/Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Jimmy Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja