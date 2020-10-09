IPL 2020, RR vs DC: Rishabh Pant has been constantly trolled on social media for his inconsistency.

Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Whether he performs with the bat or not, Rishabh Pant always stays in news. The 23-year-old is regarded as one of the most talented cricketers in India and has shown his immense talent quite often on the cricket field.

However, whenever the left-hand batsman fails, people on social media start trolling him and question his temperament. The 23-year-old batsman, who plays for Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League (IPL), found himself once again on the receiving end of the Twitter but for a different reason.

On Friday, Pant, along with Marcus Stoinis, was batting comfortably against Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The duo, however, failed to build a huge partnership as Pant was run out in the 10th over.

Soon after the runout, netizens started trolling Pant and started blaming the 23-year-old Delhi Capitals batsman. "Ran Shreyas out, nearly collided with Stoinis, finally runs himself out. Pant left his concentration in Dubai?," said a user on Twitter.

Ran Shreyas out, nearly collided with Stoinis, finally runs himself out. Pant left his concentration in Dubai? — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 9, 2020

"When some people lack cricketing IQ while commenting they lose sight of the nuances of the game. Video replay clearly showed before Stoinis could call for a run Pant was halfway down the wicket," said another user.

When some people lack cricketing IQ while commenting they lose sight of the nuances of the game. Video replay clearly showed before Stoinis could call for a run Pant was halfway down the wicket. — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) October 9, 2020

Nothing but Rishabh Pant looking in the mirror after scoring 9 ball 5 at Sharjah #DCvRR #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/4D6Kc3Kyce — Soresh Rayta (@TweetBaazz) October 9, 2020

However, many fans and several cricket experts also came in Pant's defence and said that it was not his fault. "Rishab Pant trusted the striker's call. I can't see how it is his fault. The first thing they teach, in front of the stumps, is the striker's call, behind the stumps is the non-striker's call," said cricket expert Joy Bhattacharjya.

The first thing they teach, in front of the stumps is the striker's call, behind the stumps is the non-striker's call. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 9, 2020

"Thing about Stoinis though? He was visibly checking himself after Pant left, likely looking to get thru. Freestroking players do that, they tend to goof up," said another user.

Thing about Stoinis though? He was visibly checking himself after Pant left, likely looking to get thru. Freestroking players do that, they tend to goof up. — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) October 9, 2020

There's no doubt that Pant is one of the most talented batsmen in India. He, however, has not been able to perform consistently and has been regularly trolled on social media. Earlier in the day, former England captain Kevin Pietersen also questioned Pant and said that Sanju Samson is a better option for India wicket-keeper.

"And when I see Sanju Samson, I see somebody completely different. The dedication and commitment that he put into, turning up for this year’s IPL that mighty impressed me. That actually got me having him ahead of Rishabh Pant," he told Star Sports during a pre-match show.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma