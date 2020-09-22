The fourth match of the cash-rich tournament will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE. People in India can watch the live telecast of the match at 7:30 pm.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will today lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals in the fourth match of the thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League 2020.

The CSK registered a comfortable victory in the first match it played against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday, while it will be the first match of the Rajasthan Royals, who are high on confidence with the return of their skipper Steve Smith after recovering from a concussion.

o as fans prepare for the thunderous clash between the two teams which have real dangerous power-hitters, here’s a look at the pitch report, weather forecast and the probable playing XIs for both sides.

Pitch Report:

In contrast with the pitches of Dubai Cricket Stadium and Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the pitch in Sharjah is more batting friendly, The viewers can witness a high-scoring match between the two teams.

Weather Forecast:

Partly cloudy during the day with the temperature soaring to a high of 40 degrees Celsius. At night, the temperature is expected to drop down to a low of 27 degrees Celsius

RR vs CSK Today’s Probable Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals:

Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot/Jaydev Unadkat.

Chennai Super Kings:

Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c)(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi.

RR vs CSK Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (captain), Jos Buttler (wl), Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Kartik Tyagi.

Players to watch out for:

Steve Smith, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer and Robin Uthappa

Posted By: Talib Khan