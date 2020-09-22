IPL 2020, RR vs CSK:Batting first, Rajasthan gave a target of 217 to CSK and managed to stop them at 200 for 6 in the allocated 20 overs.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Registering a comfortable victory, Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday defeated Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs riding on brilliant performances from Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Jofra Archer at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.

Shining for Rajasthan, wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson scored most 72 runs off 32 balls during the match, while skipper Steve Smith scored 69 off 47 balls. Jofra Archer then clobbered 27 off 8 balls with four sixes off Lungi Ngidi's final over that yielded 30 runs.

Sent into bat, Rajasthan lost young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (6) in the third over but then Samson joined hands with Smith as the duo played sensibly initially before the Kerala wicket-keeper batsman went hammer and tongs at opposition spinners.

Samson (74 off 32) looked in great nick, while Smith, returning to competitive cricket after recovering from concussion suffered before the ODI series against England, made 67 off 49 balls to lay the base for Rajasthan's total. In the final over, Jofra Archer (27 off 8 balls) hit four sixes off Lungi Ngidi as Royals got 30 runs to take the score past 215.

In all, Royals hit 17 sixes with Samson accounting for nine of them and Smith and Archer having four each in their kitties.

In reply, CSK could score only 200 for 6 with Faf du Plessis scoring 72 off 37 balls with the help of seven sixes. Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 29 off 17 balls.

Shane Watson and Murali Vijay gave a decent start to Chennai innings and made fifty run partnership. However, it was Rahul Tewatia's leg breaks that caused a lot of damage to the top order. Tewatia took 3 for 37 in his four overs.

CSK did try at one stage with Faf du Plessis (72 off 37 balls) launching into Jaydev Unadkat (0/44 in 4 overs)'s final over hitting him for three sixes and seven in all.

However, Archer bowled a lethal short ball that grew big on Du Plessis to close in the match with Dhoni's (29 off 17 balls) three sixes in final over were in a lost cause

Posted By: Talib Khan