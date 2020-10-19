IPL 2020, RR vs CSK Updates: With an aim to keep their playoffs hopes alive, Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals today in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bat first against Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals in game 37 of the IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. While CSK have made two changes, Josh Hazlewood and Piyush Chawla in place of Dwayen Bravo and Karn Sharma, RR have brought Ankit Rajpoot in place of Jayadev Unadkat.

The two teams have failed to live up to the expectations so far and are placed sixth and seventh on the points table. Both the sides have just six points from nine games. From here, the two teams need to win all their matches to keep hopes for playoffs alive.

Here are the Latest Updates 37th IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals:

Playing XI of both sides:

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (w), Steven Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur





MS Dhoni wins toss, CSK to bat first

MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bat first. "We will bat first. It is a used wicket and chances are it may slow down as the game progresses, that's been the trend and the reason we want to put runs on the board. He (Bravo) won't be available for the next few games. I think injuries are not only our concern but for quite a few other franchises as well, one of the reason being because the players have not played competitive cricket for a long time. You spoke about it and that's how I got to know (referring to his 200th IPL game). It feels good but at the same time it's just a number. I feel fortunate to play for such a long time without many injuries. We have a couple of changes - in place of Bravo we have got Josh Hazlewood and in place of Karn we have got Chawla," says MS Dhoni.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith says, "He (Stokes) has put up okay fortunately, good to go tonight. The equation is pretty simple for us we need to keep winning, hopefully we can start tonight. We have to bowl first, restrict them and chase it down. We will see how we go (about his batting position). I found a bit of rhythm the other day which was nice and hopefully can carry on. We have got one change - Rajpoot comes in for Unadkat".

DreamXI:

Jos Buttler, Faf du Plessis (C), Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, Sam Curran (VC), Rahul Tewatia, Deepak Chahar, Kartik Tyagi, Jofra Archer

Probable playing XI of both sides:

Chennai Super Kings: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (C), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer

Toss at 7 pm

The toss between the two sides will take place at 7 pm.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma