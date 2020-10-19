IPL 2020, RR vs CSK: Rajasthan Royals on Monday defeated Chennai Super Kings to keep their hopes for sealing a place in tournament's playoffs alive.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Jos Buttler's incredible 70 off 48 balls and an all-round effort for the bowlers helped Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings on Monday by seven wickets in game 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With this win, Rajasthan Royals have sealed crucial two points, keeping their hopes alive for playoffs.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma