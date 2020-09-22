During the 18th over of the Rajasthan’s innings, when Deepak Chahar, bowling to Tom Curran got a caught behind decision from umpire C Shamshuddin, which was wrong but could not be referred after Rahul Tewatia wasted the only DRS earlier.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni seemed briefly upset after the on-field umpire changed his one wrong decision after a referral to the third umpire during the IPL 2020 match between the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

During the 18th over of the Rajasthan’s innings, when Deepak Chahar, bowling to Tom Curran got a caught behind decision from umpire C Shamshuddin, which was wrong but could not be referred after Rahul Tewatia wasted the only DRS earlier.

However, after consultation with square leg umpire Vineet Kulkarni, Shamshuddin understanding his error in the judgement referred it to the TV umpire. The replays showed that neither Curran edged the ball nor did Dhoni caught the ball cleanly as it bounced before entering his gloves.

The decision was overturned but the captain cool looked very unhappy and was seen giving the umpire a piece of his mind as he went for a referrel after giving the decision.

While his anger was a lot toned down during this incident but whether domestic match referee VN Kutty takes a note of his conduct is there to be seen. It could either be umpires' report or match referee can himself take note if he deems necessary.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals posted a massive score of 216 runs on the board setting a 217 run-chase for the Chennai Super Kings. Sanju Samson scored 74 runs off 32 balls, while skipper Smith scored 69 off 47 deliveries.

A final over cameo by Jofra Archer enabled Rajasthan Royals to post a mammoth total of 216 runs in their allotted 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Archer smashed four sixes in the final over of CSK as Lungi Ngidi went for 30 runs in the 20th over.

Posted By: Talib Khan