This is the first time a team has scored over 200 runs in the thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Rajasthan Royals today started their IPL 2020 with a bang snd smashed a massive total of 216 runs at the scoreboard. Skipper Steve Smith and Sanju Samson’s fifties help the Royals sail through the bowling attack of Chennai Super Kings.

In the 216 runs scored by the Rajasthan, the team scored almost 50 per cent of the runs with sixes only. During the match, three batsmen on Rajasthan Royals hit 17 sixes. Samson smashed most, nine, sixes, while skipper Smith and Jofra Archer at the end smashed 4 each.

A final over cameo by Jofra Archer enabled Rajasthan Royals to post a mammoth total of 216 runs in their allotted 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Archer smashed four sixes in the final over of CSK as Lungi Ngidi went for 30 runs in the 20th over.

This is the first time a team has scored over 200 runs in the thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Put in to bat, Rajasthan Royals had a worst possible start with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal walking back to the pavilion in the third over. Sanju Samson then joined skipper Steven Smith and bludgeoned the Chennai Super Kings' bowling attack. Samson whacked nine sixes in his blistering innings of 72 runs from just 32 balls.



The duo formed mammoth 121 runs stand for the second wicket before Lungi Ngidi ended Samson's innings in the 12th over. David Miller had a disappointing end as he got run out without even having a stroke.

Earlier, Mahendra Singh Dhoni had won the toss and again decided to field first against Rajasthan Royals in the fourth match of the IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.

Chennai, in its previous match, defeated the defending champions Mumbai Indians with 5 wickets. This is the first match of the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

Posted By: Talib Khan