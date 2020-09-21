Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash with David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday in the third match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The game will be played at the Dubai International Stadium and will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

The two teams have shared a healthy rivalry in the past two seasons and it will be exciting to see which team will win the opening encounter on Monday. If you compare the head to head stats of the two teams, you will find that David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad has an edge. In 15 games against each other, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have won eight games while Royal Challengers Bangalore emerged victorious in six matches.

However, the conditions at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium will play a crucial role and the team which will win bat second will have a greater chance of winning because of the dew factor. Meanwhile, the pitch report suggests that fast bowlers will likely get an edge in the initial overs while the spinners can play a crucial role in the second half of the match.

Who will win today’s high-voltage encounter?

It would be tough to say but cricket experts suggest that Sunrisers Hyderabad have a better chance of winning the match because of its all-round abilities. From batting to bowling to fielding, experts feel that David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad have a better chance of winning than Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Abhishek Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, TNatarajan, Basil Thampi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Phillppe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma