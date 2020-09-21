IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: The third match of the tournament will be held at the Dubai International Stadium and will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Day after witnessing a thriller between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab, focus of the IPL 2020 will now move to third game of the tournament that will be held between Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The third match of the tournament will be held at the Dubai International Stadium and will begin at 7.30 pm IST. So as fans prepare for the thunderous clash between the two teams which have real dangerous power-hitters, here’s a look at the pitch report, weather forecast and the probable playing XIs for both sides.

Pitch Report:

Generally, the pitch at the Dubai International Stadium provides assistance to the spinners. However, in the initial overs, the pitch might favour the pacers. The team which will win the toss will likely field first as chasing will get easier in the second innings because of the dew factor.

Weather Forecast:

The weatherman has predicted that the day will remain partly cloudy, adding that the temperature can rise 37 degrees Celsius. The humidity, on the other hand, will hover around 48 per cent throughout the match. Weather forecast suggests that that there is no chance of any rain.

Probable Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Players to watch out for:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma