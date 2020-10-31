Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other 16 times in the IPL history and the latter leads the head-to-head stats with eight wins.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to seal the playoff berth when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 52 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. A defeat for Hyderabad tonight will bolster Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals’ chances to finish in the top four.

Hyderabad and Bangalore have faced each other 16 times in the IPL history and the latter leads the head-to-head stats with eight wins. The Virat Kohli-men, however, had won the first leg clash against Hyderabad by 10 runs owing to the half-centuries by opener Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers.

Pitch report

Teams batting second second in the past four matches at Sharjah have managed to chase down the total, partly due to the dew factors. The venue offers a relatively better batting surface than Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Weather forecast

The temperature in Sharjah at the commencement of the match will be 29 degree celsius, while the humidity will vary between 60 to 85 per cent during the match. There is no prediction of rain what so ever.

Dream 11:

Devdutt Padikkal, David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (Wk), Virat Kohli (C), AD de Villiers, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Chris Morris, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan

Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Joshua Philippe, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (Wk), Gurkeerat Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (Wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel, Ahmed, T Natarajan

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Abhishek Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, TNatarajan, Basil Thampi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Phillppe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav

