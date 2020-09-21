IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin its campaign for the 13th season against Sunrisers Hyderabad – led by David Warner – on Monday.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: With maiden IPL title in mind, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin its campaign for the 13th season against Sunrisers Hyderabad – led by David Warner – on Monday. The high-voltage clash will begin at 7.30 pm IST at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The two teams have some real dangerous batsmen who can single-handedly take the game away from the opposition and they would look to begin their campaign with a win today.

Where to watch the third match of the IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

You can watch the match live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. Apart from that, you can also watch the match live at Disney+Hotstar VIP.

Time/ Venue:

The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium from 7:30 pm (IST).

Probable Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Abhishek Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, KhaleelAhmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, TNatarajan, Basil Thampi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Phillppe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav

Dream XI:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rashid Khan (vice-captain), Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Nabi, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma

