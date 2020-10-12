IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Virat Kohli's RCB will lock horns with Dinesh Karthik-led KKR at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: After registering a comfortable 37-run win over Chennai Super Kings, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will be high on confidence and will lock horns with Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday in the game 28th of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Despite starting the season with some below-par show, the Royal Challengers Bangalore seem to have finally gained the momentum. Skipper Virat Kohli has returned to form and the bowlers too have been performing consistently.

However, the same cannot be said about Kolkata Knight Riders. They narrowly escaped defeat from Kings XI Punjab in which their spinner Sunil Narine played a crucial role. However, Narine, who have had multiple complaints of suspect action against him, is again in trouble after on-field umpires' report. Nevertheless, the Caribbean will be allowed to bowl against RCB on Monday.

Head-to-head stats:

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other 24 times in the IPL so far, with KKR winning 14 of those matches. RCB, on the other hand, has won 10 games in IPL against KKR.

Who will win Monday's encounter?

Sharjah is a batting-friendly ground. Cricket experts suggest that the team batting first will have a higher chance of winning at the wicket might just turn a bit slow in the second half of the game.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy and Siddhesh Lad

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa

