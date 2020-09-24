The two teams have faced each other 24 times in the history of the IPL and the teams stand level with 12 wins apiece. However, of the last five encounters, the Bangalore-based franchise has won four.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second Indian Premier League 2020 encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The Virat Kohli men will be looking forward to continue their winning steak, while the Kings XI Punjab would like to start afresh after a heart-breaking end to their opening encounter against Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals.

The two teams have faced each other 24 times in the history of the IPL and the teams stand level with 12 wins apiece. However, of the last five encounters, the Bangalore-based franchise has won four.

The two teams had last played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in 2014 and Punjab had won the contest by five wickets. This year, the venue has not been the best of wickets to bat on, considering that Teams batting first in the initial two matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium had managed to defend a score of around 160. The pitch had provided assistance to fast bowlers in the first two games.

It remains to be seen whether Chris Gayle will make it to the Kings XI Punjab’s playing XI for the clash against RCB. Bangalore on the other hand will miss the service of its all-rounder Chris Morris. Ahead of the clash, let us look at the pitch and weather report:

Probable Playing XI:



Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mohammed Shami, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, K Gowtham, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan



Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal

Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore may defeat Kings XI Punjab in Match 6 of the tournament today.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja