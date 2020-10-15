IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab: While KXIP have struggled in the tournament, the RCB have gained the momentum after initial setbacks.

Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: After getting bruised and battered in the first half of the IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab would like to make a comeback in their must-win game against high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.

Kings XI Punjab have played seven games, winning just one match and the KL Rahul's side have a massive task up ahead. Though they can take confidence from the fact their only win in the tournament has come against Virat Kohli's side.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, have won five games out of their seven matches and are sitting at a comfortable position at the points table. Kohli's side had faced some initial setbacks in the tournament but had returned to winnings ways and are looking a much stronger side now.

Head-to-head stats of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab:

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have played 25 games against Kings XI Punjab in the history of the IPL. The Mohali-based franchise leads the head-to-head stats. They have won 13 games while the RCB have emerged victorious in 12 matches.

Who will win Thursday's high-voltage encounter?

Like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the pitch at Sharjah has slowed down and the team batting second will find it difficult to chase, unless there is dew involved. Therefore, the team batting first will have a higher chance of winning the match on Thursday.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma