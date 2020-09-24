Teams batting first in the initial two matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium had managed to defend a score of around 160, suggesting that the venue is not the best of wickets to bat on.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab in Match 6 of the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Punjab will be looking to bounce back in the tournament after enduring a heartbreaking loss against Delhi Capitals in the Super Over on Sunday.

It remains to be seen whether Chris Gayle will make it to the Kings XI Punjab’s playing XI for the clash against RCB. Bangalore on the other hand will miss the service of its all-rounder Chris Morris. Ahead of the clash, let us look at the pitch and weather report:

Pitch Report:

Teams batting first in the initial two matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium had managed to defend a score of around 160, suggesting that the venue is not the best of wickets to bat on. The pitch had provided assistance to fast bowlers in the first two games.

Weather Report:

The temperature in Dubai will be 38 degree celsius at the time of the commencement of the match and will reach 36 degrees by the end of it, according to Accuweather. The humidity will be 28 per cent. There is no prediction of rain what so ever.

Probable Playing XI:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mohammed Shami, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, K Gowtham, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal

