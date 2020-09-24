IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab: While Virat Kohli’s Bangalore, which won its opening encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad, would look to continue their winning streak, Kings XI Punjab would like to start afresh after a heart-breaking end to their opening encounter against Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The sixth game of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played on Thursday between Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

Where to watch the sixth match of the IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab?

You can watch the match live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. Apart from that, you can also watch the match live at Disney+Hotstar VIP.

Time/ Venue:

The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium from 7:30 pm (IST).

Probable Playing XI:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mohammed Shami, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, K Gowtham, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal

Squads:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Hardus Viljoen, Ishan Porel, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Phillppe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav

Dream XI:

Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), AB de Villiers, Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikal, Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami

