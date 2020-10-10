IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: The 25th game of the 13th season of the IPL will be played between Virat Kohli's RCB and MS Dhoni-led CSK.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: After getting a drubbing at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings would look to get back to win ways when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore in game 25th of the IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Chennai Super Kings, which has been one of the most successful sides in the history of IPL, has not looked in the best of forms this year and has constantly struggled. From batting to bowling to fielding, Chennai Super Kings have struggled in all departments and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's side would need to make harsh decisions when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, has performed fairly in IPL 2020 after getting a few setbacks at the start of the season. Currently, Kohli's side is at fifth position on the points table and would look to consolidate their position by winning their sixth IPL 2020 game on Saturday.

Head-to-head stats:

The two teams have crossed path against each other 24 times in IPL. Chennai Super Kings lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore 15-8 in the head-to-head record while one game had not produced a result.

Who will win Saturday's match?

Cricket experts suggest that the team which will bat first will have a greater chance of winning the match in Dubai as chasing will get difficult in the latter half of the day.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, WK), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma