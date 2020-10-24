Royal Challengers Bangalore players have donned green jerseys in at least one match of every IPL season since 2011 as part of its ‘Go Green’ initiative.

Royal Challengers Bangalore players will don green jerseys in the Indian Premier League 2020 match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday to spread awareness about environment conservation.

The Virat Kohli-men have donned green jerseys in at least one match of every IPL season since 2011 as part of its ‘Go Green’ initiative. Bangalore was one of the first T-20 franchises to achieve carbon neutrality in 2011. The official twitter handle of the franchise on Saturday shared a video showing its players asking people to take measures towards environment conservation such as saving water and electricity, and reducing the use of plastic.

“We at RCB have proudly endorsed the Go Green initiative since 2011 for a greener and a more sustainable environment. We request all of you to join us in making this world a better place to live in,” skipper Virat Kohli says in the video. Watch the video here:

Bold Diaries: RCB Go Green Initiative



RCB players will sport the Green Jerseys against CSK tomorrow to spread awareness about keeping the planet clean and healthy.#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/jW6rUqWW62 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 24, 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a good outing in the Indian Premier League 2020 so far and are placed third in the points table with seven wins in ten matches. The team will face bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings in game 44 of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. A win for RCB will send them through the playoffs and officially dash the MS Dhoni-men's campaign in the tournament.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja