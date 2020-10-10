IPL 2020: With their biggest win over Chennai Super Kings in terms of runs, Royal Challengers Bangalore have moved to the 4th place in the points table.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli's unbeaten 90 on Saturday helped Royal Challengers Bangalore register 37-run win over Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium in 25th of the IPL 2020. With this win, Kohli's side has moved to fourth position in the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of -0.820. Chennai Super Kings, however, will continue to stay at the seventh position with just 4 points and a net run rate of -0.588.

Currently, Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals is at the top of the points table with 10 points and +1.267 net run rate. Delhi is followed by Mumbai Indians (8 points) and Kolkata Knight Riders (8 points) who have a net run rate of +1.488 and +0.017 respectively. The fifth position is held by David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad which has 6 points and +0.232 net run rate while Rajasthan Royals holds the seventh position with 4 points and -1.073 net run rate. Kings XI Punjab, meanwhile, continues to be at the bottom of the points table with just 2 points and -0.381 net run rate.

Orange cap holder of IPL 2020:

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul holds the orange cap with 387 runs. He is followed by his own teammate and opening partner Mayank Agarwal who has scored 337 runs. The third position is held by Faf du Plessis who has scored 299 runs. Jonny Bairstow (241 runs) and David Warner (227 runs) hold the fourth and fifth position respectively.

Shubman Gill, meanwhile, has scored 220 runs. He is followed by Nicholas Pooran, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer who have scored 212, 211 and 203 runs respectively. Prithvi Shaw, on the other hand, has scored 198 runs in the IPL 2020 so far.

Purple cap holder of IPL 2020:

Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada holds the purple cap with 15 wickets while Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah is at second place with 11 wickets. Trent Boult and Mohammed Shami have taken 10 wickets each while James Pattinson has got 9 wickets in the tournament so far. Rashid Khan, Jofra Archer, Anrich Nortje, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi have taken 8 wickets each in the tournament so far.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma