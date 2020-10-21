Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other 25 times in the IPL history and the former holds an advantage with 14 wins.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in game 39 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday. The Eoin Morgan-men had suffered a 82-run defeat against Bangalore in the first leg encounter of the tournament.

Kolkata and Bangalore have faced each other 25 times in the IPL history and the former holds an advantage with 14 wins. The match will be played in Abu Dhabi from 7:30 pm (IST).

Here are the latest updates from game 39 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Kolkata Knight Riders lose Rahul Tripathi early after opting to bat first

Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi begin Kolkata Knight Riders' innings

Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi have begun Kolkata Knight Riders' innings. Chris Morris is with the new ball.

Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bat

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and opted to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. the match will begin at 7:30 pm (IST).

Toss at 7 pm

The toss between the two teams will be held at 7 pm (IST).

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicket-keeper), Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy and Siddhesh Lad

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa

