RCB and KXIP have faced each other 24 times in the history of the IPL and they stand level with 12 wins apiece.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Days after enduring a heartbreaking defeat against Delhi Capitals in the Super Over of Match 2 of the Indian Premier League 2020, KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab will start afresh against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The two teams have faced each other 24 times in the history of the IPL and they stand level with 12 wins apiece.

The Bangalore-based franchise had registered a comfortable win against Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this week and will be looking forward to continue their winning streak. The team will miss the service of its all-rounder Chris Morris who was injured ahead of the opening encounter.

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket stadium at 7:30 pm (IST). The venue has witnessed teams batting first defending a modest total of around 160, suggesting that the it has not been the best of the wickets to bat on.

Here are the latest updates from Match 6 of the IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab:

Chahal strikes in first over, Agarwal departs for 26

Rahul, Mayank give solid start to KXIP



KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have given a solid start to Kings XI Punjab innings under the powerplay. The team is playing at a run rate of 8 without a loss of wicket.

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal begin Kings XI Punjab's innings

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have opened Kings XI Punjab's innings in Match 6 of the IPL 2020 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Umesh Yadav is with the new ball.

No Chris Gayle in Punjab's playing XI; Bangalore side unchanged



Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle has not been picked in the Kings XI Punjab Playing XI for Match 6 of the IPL 2020 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Gayle had also missed out on the playing XI for the team’s opening encounter against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Playing XI

Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: Lokesh Rahul (wk/c), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Josh Philippe(w), Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB opt to bowl against KXIP

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kings XI Punjab.

Toss at 7 pm:

The toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab will be held at 7 pm (IST)

Squads:



Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Hardus Viljoen, Ishan Porel, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman



Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Phillppe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav

Posted By: Lakshay Raja