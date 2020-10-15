Royal Challengers Bangalore had suffered a massive defeat against Kings XI Punjab when the two teams had previously met in Indian Premier League 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab in game 31 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Bangalore had suffered a massive defeat against Punjab when the two teams had previously met in the tournament. Since that match, the former has returned to the winnings ways, while Punjab has consistently lost all its matches.

In a major boos to Punjab, Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle — who has not played a single match in IPL 2020 so far — will likely return to the team’s playing XI tonight. The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST in Sharjah.

Here are the latest updates from game 31 between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Kohli joins Finch after Padikkal departs inside powerplay

Virat Kohli has come to bat in his 200th match for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Padikall was dismissed by Arshdeep Singh for 18 in the fifth over of the match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore off to a solid start after opting to bat first against Kings XI Punjab

Solid start for Royal Challengers Bangalore inside powerplay after opting to bat first. The team has put up 38 on scoreboard in the first four overs without a loss of wicket.

Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal begin Royal Challengers Bangalore's innings

Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Aaron Finch is off the mark with a single. Maxwell is with the new ball.

Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to bat first

Royals Challenegrs Bangalore have won the toss and opted to bat first against Kings XI Punjab. The match will begin at 7:30 pm (IST).

Toss at 7 pm:

The toss between the two teams will be held at 7 pm (IST)

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

Posted By: Lakshay Raja