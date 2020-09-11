Despite having some of the best names from the cricketing world all through the past 12 seasons, including Kohli, South African batsman AB de Villiers and Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle, the team has never lifted the Indian T-20 league trophy.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The thirteenth edition of the BCCI’s T-20 league will be played in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10. All eight teams have settled into their respective hubs following COVID testing and started practising ahead of the opening match.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been leading the charge in the nets for the Bangalore team. Despite having some of the best names from the cricketing world all through the past 12 seasons, including Kohli, South African batsman AB de Villiers and Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle, the team has never lifted the Indian T-20 league trophy.

In twelve seasons, Bangalore has thrice been runners up and twice at the bottom of the table. This year, the team will be looking to bring about a change in its fortunes and deliver the trophy to its loyal and massive fan base. Ahead of the tournament’s opening ceremony, let's analyse Bangalore's team.

Bangalore will send AB de Villiers and wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel to open the innings, followed by skipper Virat Kohli. Other batsmen down the order, like Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe are in good form of late and will carry the innings forward if the top order collapses.

The Bangalore has mostly relied on its overseas players over the years. This year, the team has a hardcore Indian line-up as well. Unlike the past few seasons, the team will be heavily relying on Indian bowlers like Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, and Umesh Yadav.

Ahead of the tournament, Australian bowler Kane Richardson pulled out citing personal reasons. Nonetheless, in the fast bowling department, Bangalore has South African pacer Dale Steyn, along with Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Siraj

SQUAD

Indian players: Vira Kohli, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, and Pavan Deshpande

Foreign players: AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Josh Philippe, Moeen Ali, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, and Isuru Udana.

Support Staff

Simon Katich (Head coach), Mike Hesson (Director of cricket operations), Sridharan Sriram (Batting and spin bowling coach), Adam Griffith (Bowling coach) Major Soumyadeep Pyne (Team manager), Malolan Rangarajan (Head of scouting), Shanker Basu (Strength and conditioning coach), Evan Speechly (Physiotherapist), Navnita Gautam (Sports massage therapist)

Past record:

2008: Seventh position; 2008: Runners-up; 2010: Third position; 2011: Runners-up; 2012: Fifth position; 2013: Fifth position; 2014: Seventh position; 2015: Third position; 2016: Runners-up; 2017: Eighth position; 2018: Sixth position; 2019: Eighth position

Posted By: Lakshay Raja