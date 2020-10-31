IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma, who is suffering from a 'hamstring injury', will likely miss the remainder of the tournament.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, who suffered a 'hamstring injury' against Kings XI Punjab, may not play in the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. According to a media report, Rohit is able to practise in the nets but "can't run comfortably on the field".

"He is unlikely to be fit in time for the tour at this stage and secondly, it will not be possible for the Board to send players or replacements considering the intensity of COVID-19 and bio-bubble requirements. The BCCI and Mumbai Indians may release a statement on his fitness in a few days," Mid-day quoted a source as saying.

BCCI medical team to assess Rohit fitness on Sunday

Meanwhile, a medical team of the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) will assess Rohit Sharma's fitness on Sunday, reported news agency ANI, adding that the area of focus would be his "acceleration and deceleration process".

"Rohit will be assessed tomorrow and a call will be taken after that on whether he is good to go. As is the case with hamstring injuries, the real challenge is the sprints and the acceleration and deceleration process will be the focus to understand if he has recovered fully or will need a little more time," ANI quoted BCCI functionary as saying.

"See, when you have a hamstring injury which isn't a Grade II tear, you wouldn't have a problem walking or playing normal shots. The area of concern is quick sprints or as you say running between the wickets," it said.

"The hamstring muscles come into play when a person needs to suddenly run a quick single or needs to stop fast and turn at the non-striker's end for a double. While you accelerate at the beginning of the sprint, you decelerate when you need to stop and turn. This is when the focus is 100 per cent on the functionality of the hamstring muscles. So, if you have recovered completely, you wouldn't have an issue in either acceleration or deceleration," it added.

Rohit Sharma had suffered a hamstring injury against Kings XI Punjab earlier following which he was not selected by the BCCI in India's squads for Australia tour.

