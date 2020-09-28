New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has achieved yet another feat in his illustrious career. The 33-yr-old has become the second batsman from Mumbai-based franchise to hit 150 sixes in the Indian Premier League. He is only second to his franchise teammate Kieron Pollard. Rohit achieved the milestone after hitting Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Isuru Udana for a maximum in the very first over of the game. However, Rohit couldn't contribute much in today's game as he was dismissed by Washington Sundar in the 2nd over.

In the last match against KKR, he became the second Indian cricketer to hit 200 maximums in the Indian Premier League. Globally, he is the fourth player to have achieved this milestone. Chris Gayle holds a record of 326 maximums, AB de Villiers is a distant second with 214 sixes. Dhoni is at third position with 212 hits.

The Mumbai cricketer is currently ranks third in the list of highest run-scorers in the cash-rich league with 4998 runs. Rohit is sort of another landmark as he needs only two runs to join the elite list of cricketer who have acored 5000 IPL runs. Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli are the only two players who have achieved this feat. Mumbai Indians will be eyeing their second win after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 49 runs in their previous outing. They lost to Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the tournament.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha