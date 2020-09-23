The Mumbai Indians skipper has become the second Indian player after MS Dhoni to have hit 200 maximums in the Indian Premier League.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rohit Sharma has yet another feather in his cap. The Mumbai Indians skipper has become the second Indian player after MS Dhoni to have hit 200 maximums in the Indian Premier League. Playing against the Kolkata Knight Riders, the right-handed batsman came out all guns blazing and scored 80 runs off 54 deliveries before being dismissed by Shivam Mavi. Globally, he will be the fourth player to have achieve this milestone. Chris Gayle holds a record of 326 maximums, AB de Villiers is a distant second with 214 sixes. Dhoni is at third position with 212 hits.

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to field in their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians here on Wednesday. KKR opted for Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine as their overseas players, while Mumbai Indians are playing the same XI that played in the tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai squad will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways after losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opeing match of the tournament.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha