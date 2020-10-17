IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa on Saturday achieved another feat in his career and the fifth Indian player after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni to score over 4,500 runs in IPL.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Robin Uthappa, who was going through a lean patch, on Saturday returned to form and smashed a fiery 41 off 22 balls to give Rajasthan Royals a solid opening stand against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

During his innings, Uthappa also achieved another landmark in Indian Premier League (IPL) career and went past 4,500 runs in the cash-rich league. By doing so, the 34-year-old became the ninth batsman overall and the fifth Indian player after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni to achieve this huge landmark.

Following his fiery innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Uthappa said that he really enjoyed opening the innings again, adding that "wanted to give a good start" to his team. He noted that the "pitch became slower and slower as the innings progressed", which was making it difficult to play shorts freely.

"If we were told we would get 177 (at the start), we would have happily taken it. Glad that I got the opportunity to open - the wickets are slowing down, and I think it will further slow down as the tournament progresses. We are confident about defending this - have a decent bowling attack, but they have a good batting line-up as well," Uthappa said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

In his remarkable IPL career, Uthappa has played 184 matches and 4,535 runs at an average of 28.34 and a strike rate of 130.09. Out of the total number of runs, Uthappa has scored 2,439 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders in six IPL seasons. The 34-year-old also has 24 fifties to his name with 87 being his highest total.

However, Uthappa's innings was not enoug for Rajasthan Royals as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated them easily with 7 wickets in hand. AB de Villiers smashed an unbeaten 55 off 22 balls after skipper Virat Kohli scored 32-ball 43 as RCB, chasing 179 for three in 19.4 overs.

