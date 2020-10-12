Star wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has developed a hamstring strain and will be unable to play next few matches for Delhi Capitals.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Explosive wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who missed Delhi Capitals' high-voltage encounter with Mumbai Indians on Sunday, will likely miss the next few matches for the franchise due to an injury.

According to a report by news agency ANI, Pant has developed a hamstring strain and the wicket-keeper batsman has been advised by the doctors to take a week's rest.

"He has a hamstring strain which has led to soreness and honestly, the team management doesn't wish to take a chance with him. Going into the business end the team will need his firepower and why risk it when he can rest for a week and get back a 100 per cent. There is nothing to worry about and it is just a case of the humidity taking a toll on the body," ANI quoted sources as saying.

The 23-year-old wicket-keeper batsman is a crucial player for Delhi Capitals and the side desperately missed him during their encounter with Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Following the match, Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer also confirmed that Pant is out from the tournament for a week.

"We have no idea (on Pant's availability), the doctor said he has to rest for a week and hope he comes back really strong," he said in the post-match conference.

Pant has been in good form in IPL 2020 so far, scoring 176 runs in six matches with a strike rate of 133.33. He, however, had suffered an injury during Delhi Capitals' match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. In place of Pant, Australia's Alex Carey had donned the keeping gloves for Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have five wins from seven matches. Shreyas Iyer's side have 10 points with a net run rate of +1.038 and are currently placed at the second spot in IPL 2020 points table.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma