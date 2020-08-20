Fantasy sports platform Dream11 on Tuesday won the title sponsorship of IPL 2020 at a whopping price of Rs 222 crore.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: With just a month remaining in its start, the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday unveiled the new logo for the 13th edition of the cash-rich cricket league, which is scheduled to start from September 19.

The new logo was revealed by the IPL on its official Instagram handle where the social media team of the league took to the picture-sharing app to share a story of the new logo, along with the hashtag "#Dream11IPL", and asked fans how they liked it.

Defending champions of the IPL, Mumbai Indians, also shared the new logo on their official Instagram handle and wrote, "Now taking guard, #Dream11IPL". Mumbai Indians will be playing the first match of the upcoming season on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Fantasy sports platform Dream11 on Tuesday won the title sponsorship of IPL 2020 at a whopping price of Rs 222 crore. IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said that Dream11 made the highest bid for title sponsorship at Rs 222 crores.

The cricket body faced a unique challenge as there was little time left for the tournament. However, given the popularity of IPL, many brands showed interest in replacing Vivo as the title sponsor.

Notably, the sponsorship amount would almost be 50% of what was earlier paid by Chinese smartphone maker Vivo which had pulled out as title sponsor.

The 13th edition of the tournament, which was earlier scheduled to start from March 29, will now begin on September 19, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in the opening match. The venue of the tournament has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates due to COVID-19 crisis in India.

Contingents of some teams like the Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab on Thursday departed for the UAE, where they will undergo quarantine. Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are slated to leave for the UAE on Friday.

Posted By: Talib Khan