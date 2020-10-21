IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore speedster Mohammed Siraj's brilliant spell with ball helped him become the first bowler to register to maiden overs in IPL history

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Royal Challengers Bangalore speedster Mohammed Siraj tore into Kolkata Knight Riders batting line up picking up four wickets while conceding 14 runs in game 39 of Indian Premier League on Wednesday. Siraj's brilliant spell with ball helped him become the first bowler to register to maiden overs in IPL history. Siraj's fiery was at his best as he conceded no runs in his first two overs and also claimed crucial wickets of Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana.

There is another sort of record created in today's match. The number of dot balls played out by the Kolkata Knight Riders in this innings is the second-most in an IPL innings. The highest is 75 dots, also by KKR against CSK in Chennai last year. KKR's total is the lowest non-all-out total for a team batting first in the IPL. The previous lowest in a full 20-over innings was the Mumbai Indians' 94 for 8 against the Rajasthan Royals in 2011.

Earlier today, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday won the toss and chose to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

KKR come into this game after beating SunRisers Hyderabad in a Super Over while RCB beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in their last match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Mohammed Siraj, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha