Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Yuzvendra Chahal and Devdutt Padikkal on Monday evening showed their class and helped Royal Challengers Bangalore to win their opening match of the IPL 2020 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium.

Chahal, 30, took three wickets in his four overs and gave 18 runs while Devdutt Padikkal, who made his IPL debut on Monday, scored a brilliant 56 off 42 balls to help Bangalore to set a target of 164 for Hyderabad.

Chahal, who also won the man of the match award for his brilliant bowling against Hyderabad, said that it was Virat and AB de Villiers' idea to bowl googly which helped him get the important wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Vijay Shankar.

"When I bowled my first over, I realised I need to bowl stump-to-stump line and backed myself. At one point they were batting well and I was trying to bowl loopy ones and wide of the reach which helped in building pressure," he said.

Meanwhile, Bangalore's skipper Virat Kohli after winning the match heaped praise on Padikkal and Chahal, saying it was great for his team to start the tournament on a winning note. Speaking about Chahal, Kohli said that he "showed that if you have skills, you can get purchase on any wicket and the way he came in and bowled attacking lines and he was the one in my opinion who changed the game".

"We started really well and Devdutt was really good and Finch was good too. AB batting in the last three overs helped us push it past 160 and as I said, the fact that we didn't let negativity slip into the bowling group was a great sign and Dube bowling those three overs was really good to see," Kohli said.

Earlier in the day, Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to field first on a pitch that suited for chasing. However, Hyderabad's decision to bowl first failed after Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers scored 56 and 51 respectively, helping RCB set a total of 163 in their 20 overs.

However, Hyderabad's innings didn't start on a positive note after their captain David Warner fell for just 6 runs. Though Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey steadied the innings for Hyderabad and at one point it seemed like Hyderabad will win the match easily. Chahal, however, had different ideas as he picked two wickets in the same over to dent Hyderabad's chase. From there, wickets continued to tumble for Hyderabad and in the end, they fell 10 runs short, handing a victory to Bangalore.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 163 for 5 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 56, AB de Villiers 51; T Natarajan 1/34).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 153 all out in 19.4 overs (Jonny Bairstow 61; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/18, Navdeep Saini 2/25, Shivam Dube 2/15)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma