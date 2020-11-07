Virat Kohli, who otherwise bats at number 3, walked in as opener with Devdutt Padikkal after Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl first. The move backfired as the RCB skipper was dismissed for just 6 in the second over of the match.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Royal Challengers Bangalore fans came down heavily on skipper Virat Kohli after his failed experiment as an opening batsman in the Indian Premier League 2020 eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Kohli, who otherwise bats at number 3, walked in as opener with Devdutt Padikkal after Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl first. The move backfired as the RCB skipper was dismissed for just 6 in the second over of the match. Wickets tumbled for the team in the middle overs and they could manage only 131 on the scoreboard — a total that proved to be below par. Hyderabad chased down the score in the final over of the match owing to a classy knock of 50 by Kane Williamson.

With the defeat, RCB's campaign has come to a sordid end, while the David Warner-men have moved a step closer to qualifying for the finals against Mumbai Indians. Fans came down heavily on Kohli after RCB’s defeat. Here are some reactions on Twitter:

Thank you for the memories Virat😣💔#ThankYouKohli pic.twitter.com/o1kpIpuOtf — K ! S H #MI #AK (@Kish4545) November 6, 2020

Pic 1 - Virat Kohli Opening Innings.



Pic 2 - After Early Dismissal#RCBvSRH #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/385TwrBtRe — Varun Kachhwaha™ (@varunkachhwaha) November 6, 2020

Another Important match , Another crucial cute Innings at the top 😇😍



Virat kohli , a class 😍🔥#ThankyouVirat pic.twitter.com/k0iWTh8maq — கண்ணன் தேவன் டீ கப் வின்னர் ❁ (@Bladestmb) November 6, 2020

Posted By: Lakshay Raja