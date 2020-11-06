Facing Nadeem in the 11th over of the innings, Moeen Ali squeezed the free hit to extra cover and sought to steal a single, but Rashid Khan fired a direct hit at the bowlers’ end to dismiss him for a duck.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s middle-order batsman Moeen Ali ran himself out on the free hit in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.

Facing Nadeem in the 11th over of the innings, Ali squeezed the free hit to extra cover and sought to steal a single, but Rashid Khan fired a direct hit at the bowlers’ end to dismiss him for a duck. A batsman can only be dismissed on free hit if he is either stumped or runs himself out.

The moment was shared by the official twitter handle of the Indian Premier League. Watch the video here.

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to field first against Bangalore in the eliminator.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja