Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Devdutt Padikkal, who opened the innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first game of the IPL 2020, scored a fifty on his debut in the cash-rich league on Monday.

Padikkal, who made his IPL debut on Monday, scored 56 runs in only 42 balls, hitting eight fours. The 20-year-old looked comfortable and was scoring runs at ease. His innings, however, was ended by Vijay Shankar who bowled a perfect ball and got the inside edge of Padikkal.

"It was pretty difficult to bat on. We have a good total now. Looking forward to defending. It was great to get the half century out of the way. It was the first game and I wanted to start off well. I am happy to have done that. So happy to be training with Kohli. I was just eating his ears trying to pick up as much as possible. He said who you face doesn't matter as long as you have confidence in yourself. I enjoyed batting with Finch. I was comfortable from the word go batting alongside him. It's going to be a tough target to chase down," he said after his innings.

His fine innings comes to an end as Devdutt Padikkal departs for 56.#Dream11IPL #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/sRKmCAq8b8 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 21, 2020

Padikkal plays for Karnataka in domestic cricket. He has also played for India Under-19. Padikkal has a good record while making debuts. In his Ranji Trophy debut he scored 7 and 77 against Maharashtra while on his List A debut, he scored 58 vs Jharkhand. In his T20 debut against Uttarakhand, Padikkal scored 53 not out.

Ahead of his IPL debut, Padikkal had said that the side has been having quality training sessions and every player is feeling good for the 13th season of the cash-rich league.

"The training has been great, we are slowly getting back into it, we have had a good number of sessions and we are feeling really good. We feel like we are getting back to what we were before lockdown. It is more about movement, getting the legs moving and reacting better," Padikkal had said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

"It has been great, we have had quality sessions, it's been really targeted so what we want to do and achieve. We have had few running sessions as well to acclimatise to the weather and conditions," he added.

Meanwhile, third game of the IPL 2020 is underway between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma