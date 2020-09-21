Warner, who made his captaincy return on Monday, achieved this feat when he appeared for the toss against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: In yet another milestone, Australian batsman David Warner on Monday became the third most-capped overseas skipper in the history of the IPL.

The left-hander batsman surpassed Sri Lanka Kumar Sangakkara's tally of 47 on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Warner, who made his captaincy return on Monday, achieved this feat when he appeared for the toss against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore. Warner is now only behind Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne who have made for 71 and 55 appearances as captains respectively in the history of the IPL.

Warner, meanwhile, won the toss and elected to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium. After winning the toss, the 33-year-old left-handed batsman claimed his side a lot of balance.

"We will bowl. There is a bit of dew around. It was an interesting game last night. We know it's going to get a bit tired towards the end. We have the balance in the side," Warner said after winning the toss.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli -- Royal Challengers Bangalore's skipper -- said that his side has made a few changes in their set up, adding that the coronavirus-induced lockdown has helped the players to stay fit.

"We have made a few changes, to the setup and the team as well. We feel relaxed and balanced. One idea was to create more leaders in the time. The guys have worked really hard during the lockdown period in whatever way they could. They have taken a lot of responsibility in these three weeks as well. Lot of batting happened in the last three wickets," he said.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad have played 15 games against each other so far. In 15 games, Sunrisers Hyderabad have won 8 games while Royal Challenders have 6 six games so far.

